CFM Holdings Limited Holds Successful Annual General Meeting

CFM Holdings Limited successfully held its Twenty-Fourth Annual General Meeting on October 28, 2024, where all resolutions were voted on by way of a poll. The meeting was chaired by CEO Madam Lim Fong Li, Janet, and saw no pre-submitted questions from shareholders. The AGM adhered to Catalist Rule 730A, ensuring shareholder participation in the decision-making process.

