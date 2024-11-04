News & Insights

Stocks

CFM Holdings Limited Holds Successful Annual General Meeting

November 04, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CFM Holdings Limited (SG:5EB) has released an update.

CFM Holdings Limited successfully held its Twenty-Fourth Annual General Meeting on October 28, 2024, where all resolutions were voted on by way of a poll. The meeting was chaired by CEO Madam Lim Fong Li, Janet, and saw no pre-submitted questions from shareholders. The AGM adhered to Catalist Rule 730A, ensuring shareholder participation in the decision-making process.

For further insights into SG:5EB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.