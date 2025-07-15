$CFLT stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CFLT stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $79,559,133 of trading volume.

$CFLT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CFLT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CFLT stock page ):

$CFLT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 60 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 60 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $CFLT stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CFLT Government Contracts

We have seen $31,450 of award payments to $CFLT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CFLT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFLT in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

$CFLT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFLT recently. We have seen 25 analysts offer price targets for $CFLT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Radi Sultan from UBS set a target price of $32.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Howard Ma from Guggenheim set a target price of $31.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $26.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Chirag Ved from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $28.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer set a target price of $32.0 on 05/01/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

