$CFLT stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CFLT stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $246,979,290 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CFLT:
$CFLT Insider Trading Activity
$CFLT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW CRAIG MILLER has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 5,003,380 shares for an estimated $145,578,597.
- EDWARD JAY KREPS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 697,500 shares for an estimated $16,370,460.
- MICHELANGELO VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 527,952 shares for an estimated $13,916,561.
- ERICA SCHULTZ (PRESIDENT, FIELD OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 348,939 shares for an estimated $10,522,958.
- STEPHANIE BUSCEMI (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 222,213 shares for an estimated $6,105,974.
- NEHA NARKHEDE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 186,300 shares for an estimated $5,710,300.
- ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,905 shares for an estimated $1,670,957.
- ROHAN SIVARAM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,640 shares for an estimated $1,138,251.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK sold 34,375 shares for an estimated $1,123,718
- LARA CAIMI sold 34,500 shares for an estimated $1,080,540
- CHAD VERBOWSKI (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,954 shares for an estimated $672,224.
- KONG PHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,693 shares for an estimated $566,380.
$CFLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $CFLT stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 11,124,418 shares (-65.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $226,715,638
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 7,617,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $155,236,498
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 4,486,841 shares (+72.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $91,441,819
- POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC removed 4,224,546 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,096,247
- SOMA EQUITY PARTNERS LP added 3,859,159 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $78,649,660
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,654,689 shares (+8127.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,102,561
- JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,541,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,785,580
$CFLT Government Contracts
We have seen $31,450 of award payments to $CFLT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BTPRO-8000S MFR PART NO.: 4232 S CONTRACTOR PART NO.: 4232 S MANUFACTURER: BLONDER TONGUE LABORATORIES CONT...: $31,450
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
