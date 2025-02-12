$CFLT stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CFLT stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $246,979,290 of trading volume.

$CFLT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CFLT:

$CFLT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 68 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 68 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW CRAIG MILLER has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 5,003,380 shares for an estimated $145,578,597 .

. EDWARD JAY KREPS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 697,500 shares for an estimated $16,370,460 .

. MICHELANGELO VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 527,952 shares for an estimated $13,916,561 .

. ERICA SCHULTZ (PRESIDENT, FIELD OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 348,939 shares for an estimated $10,522,958 .

. STEPHANIE BUSCEMI (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 222,213 shares for an estimated $6,105,974 .

. NEHA NARKHEDE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 186,300 shares for an estimated $5,710,300 .

. ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,905 shares for an estimated $1,670,957 .

. ROHAN SIVARAM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,640 shares for an estimated $1,138,251 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK sold 34,375 shares for an estimated $1,123,718

LARA CAIMI sold 34,500 shares for an estimated $1,080,540

CHAD VERBOWSKI (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,954 shares for an estimated $672,224 .

. KONG PHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,693 shares for an estimated $566,380.

$CFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $CFLT stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CFLT Government Contracts

We have seen $31,450 of award payments to $CFLT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

