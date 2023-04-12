CFLT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.41, changing hands as high as $25.68 per share. Confluent Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFLT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.4828 per share, with $40.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.90.

