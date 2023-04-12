CFLT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.41, changing hands as high as $25.68 per share. Confluent Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CFLT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.4828 per share, with $40.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.90.
Also see: Dividend Stock Screener
Funds Holding AJX
ACRV Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.