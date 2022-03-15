CFIUK?: The UK’s National Security and Investment Act 2021

By Nicole Kar, Jennifer Willis and Selina Yip

The UK’s new wide-reaching investment screening regime means that investors in businesses with activity in the UK may face a need to seek Governmental approval along with disclosure requirements – here’s everything you need to know.

The UK’s National and Security Investment (NSI) Act 2021 took effect on 4 January 2022, radically overhauling foreign investment screening in the UK. The introduction of this legislation reflects a global rise in new and reformed foreign investment screening regimes and a heightened focus on national security concerns.

The standalone regime enables the UK Government to have wide oversight of acquisitions and investments with a limited nexus to the UK (not only those involving a UK subsidiary), as well as significant powers of intervention. It is important to note that there are no turnover, transaction value or market share safe harbors. US acquirers of businesses with sales of goods and services in the UK, or other UK activities, will need to factor in additional time for a review process and may find themselves subject to extensive disclosure requirements if a notification is needed.

Key points

The NSI Act introduces a hybrid regime, with a mandatory regime for 17 ‘sensitive’ sectors of the economy and a voluntary regime for all other sectors.

Under the mandatory regime, parties must submit a notification to the newly established Investment Security Unit at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) if they acquire more than 25%, 50% or 75% of votes or shares (or the ability to block or pass resolutions) in a target which is active within a specified sector in the UK. The mandatory regime is suspensory, meaning that a transaction cannot close until clearance is received. The sectors caught by the mandatory regime include, for example, artificial intelligence, communications, computing hardware, defense, energy and transport. Each sector has very technical definitions outlining what specific activities fall within them.

The voluntary regime applies to all sectors of the economy, and parties are encouraged to voluntarily notify any “trigger events” which may be of interest from a national security perspective. These include the acquisition of “material influence” over a company (which may be deemed to exist in shareholdings as low as 10% or 15%) and acquisitions of a “right or interest” in a qualifying asset (such as land or IP).

The UK Government also has extensive “call-in” powers to review qualifying transactions that have not been notified up to five years post-completion. However, the call-in period is reduced to six months if the Government has been made aware of the transaction. This power is retroactive, enabling the Government to review transactions that closed on or after 12 November 2020.

There are significant criminal and civil sanctions for non-compliance with a mandatory notification obligation. A fine of up to 5% of worldwide turnover or £10 million (whichever is higher) can be imposed and buyer-side directors can face up to five years’ imprisonment. Importantly, and with an impact on sellers also, a completed transaction is automatically void.

How are investors affected?

Investors should conduct a thorough assessment of whether the NSI Act applies and consider any national security concerns early on in the transaction process. If the target has any activities which may be relevant to national security, the buyer should undertake more extensive due diligence to check whether the activities fall within a mandatory sector. Investors should be also aware that the notification form requires extensive disclosure of information about the buyer.

There are currently no safe harbors based on the nationality of the investor; the NSI Act applies equally to all investors (including UK investors) if the jurisdictional tests are met. Based on the UK Government’s approach to national security scrutiny under the previous public security framework (under the Enterprise Act 2002), in which many recent cases involved US acquirers, US investors should expect similar levels of scrutiny, albeit through a more formalized notification process.

Due to the broad scope of the NSI Act, including relatively low shareholding thresholds for “trigger events” under the call in regime, some seemingly passive investments, which may not be caught by other foreign investment regimes, may nonetheless enable a NSI Act review. The NSI Act also applies to internal re-organizations if the thresholds are met.

Parties will need to include adequate NSI Act protections in transaction documents. For transactions falling within the mandatory regime, parties should include a condition precedent for mandatory notification and approval. Even if outside the mandatory regime, parties may consider including a voluntary notification or catch-all condition to address the residual risk of the Secretary of State “calling-in” the transaction prior to completion.

The NSI Act review process may also impact the deal timeline. Parties need to build in enough time to perform due diligence, prepare the notification and answer any initial questions from BEIS. Once a notification is made to BEIS, the Secretary of State has 30 working days to issue a “call-in notice” if it has any national security concerns. The outcome of this review will either be unconditional clearance, clearance with conditions or prohibition of the transaction.

While it is still too soon to assess the impact of the NSI Act on investment in and into the UK (with a promised update on the first 6 months operation of the regime later this year), the impact of the regime has already been significant for dealmakers and investors, as it forms another necessary consideration to factor into the transaction process.

