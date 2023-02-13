CFI Sponsor Updates Holdings in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (LVOX)

Fintel reports that CFI Sponsor has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.74MM shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. Class A (LVOX). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.69MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.54% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for LiveVox Holding, Inc. is $3.69. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.54% from its latest reported closing price of $2.70.

The projected annual revenue for LiveVox Holding, Inc. is $156MM, an increase of 17.92%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in LiveVox Holding, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVOX is 0.86%, an increase of 10.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 91,240K shares. The put/call ratio of LVOX is 2.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Golden Gate Private Equity holds 72,053K shares representing 77.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,447K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 64.92% over the last quarter.

CGOAX - Columbia Small Cap Growth Fund I holds 2,840K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 2,529K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares, representing an increase of 15.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 136.33% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 1,450K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 35.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVOX by 28.46% over the last quarter.

LiveVox Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LiveVox is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 500 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, New York City, St. Louis, Medellin (Colombia) and Bangalore (India).

