CFG's Private Bank Expansion: Growth Driver or Near-Term Cost Burden?

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s CFG division, Private Bank, is emerging as an important part of the company’s long-term growth strategy. The bank has been investing in wealth management, high-net-worth client services and expansion in attractive markets, such as New York Metro, Florida and California. These efforts are aimed at strengthening relationship-based banking and increasing fee-based revenue opportunities over time.

The early signs are encouraging. In the first quarter of 2026, Citizens Private Bank delivered a return on equity of more than 25%, supported by continued customer growth. The franchise ended the quarter with $16.6 billion in spot deposits and $7.7 billion in loans, with loan growth mainly driven by multi-family and residential mortgages. Private Bank’s total assets under management (AUM) rose to $8.7 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

Private Bank’s Momentum in Early 2026

Image Source: Citizens Financial, Inc.



CFG also added two private banking offices during the first quarter, bringing the total to nine, and expects to open at least two more offices in 2026. This suggests that the business is scaling quickly and becoming a more meaningful contributor to profitability.

Private Bank Offices’ Opening Plan



Image Source: Citizens Financial, Inc.

The expansion also fits well with Citizens Financial’s broader strategy. The company is focusing on relationship-based lending, total relationship returns, deposits and fees. A larger Private Bank platform can help deepen customer relationships, improve deposit-gathering capabilities and support higher-quality growth. Alongside rising net interest income, modest loan demand and strength in fee-based businesses, Private Bank growth could support the company’s top-line performance in the coming periods.

However, the strategy is not without near-term pressure. Citizens Financial is already dealing with an elevated cost base. Non-interest expenses rose 5% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 to $1.38 billion due to higher salaries tied to buildout activity and costs related to newer initiatives. Looking ahead, expenses are likely to remain high because of private banking office openings, franchise expansion and technology investments.

Overall, Citizens Financial’s Private Bank expansion appears to be a credible long-term growth driver, especially given its strong ROE and deposit momentum. Yet, investors should watch whether the company can convert this growth into sustainable operating leverage. In the near term, expansion-related expenses may weigh on margins, but successful execution could make Private Banking a stronger earnings contributor over time.

Here's How CFG’s Peers Are Positioned for Growth

Citizens Financial’s peers, Fifth Third Bancorp FITB and Northern Trust NTRS, are also making efforts to drive long-term growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp has focused on treasury management, and wealth and asset management businesses in the past few quarters to bolster its non-interest income, which is less volatile than spread income. FITB is also accelerating branch expansion in high-growth markets, particularly the Southeast. Announced in late 2024, the bank plans to have 1,750 branches by 2030, over half of which will be located in the Southeast, Texas, Arizona and California. The bank estimates Southeast expansion alone to generate $15-$20 billion in deposits over seven years.

Northern Trust has taken measures to reinstate its operating leverage over the upcoming quarters. The company is focused on disciplined headcount management, vendor consolidation, rationalization of its real estate footprint and process automation. Through such efforts, the company expects to achieve its financial target of a ROE between 10% and 15% over the medium term. Growth initiatives, including the launch of Family Office Solutions and a partnership with Envestnet to expand tax-managed direct indexing, alongside new asset servicing mandates and double-digit trust fee growth, are expected to further boost NTRS’ fee income and organic growth.

CFG’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Citizens Financial’s shares have risen 19% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 14.2%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, CFG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.