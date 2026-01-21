CFG Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on NII & Fee Income Growth, Stock Up

Citizens Financial Group CFG reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. The metric rose 32.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company rose nearly 2.8% in the early trading session following the release of better-than-expected results. A full day’s trading session will depict a clearer picture.

Results benefited from a rise in non-interest income and net interest income (NII). The increase in loan and deposit balances was also encouraging. However, a rise in expenses was a major headwind.

Net income (GAAP basis) was $528 million, which rose 31.6% from the prior-year quarter.

For full-year 2025, earnings of $3.86 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84. This compares favorably with $3.03 reported in 2024. The company reported net income (GAAP basis) of $1.8 billion, which increased 21.3% year over year.

CFG’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total revenues in the fourth quarter were $2.16 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The top line rose 8.6% year over year.

Full-year revenues aggregated to $8.25 billion, which increased 5.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.24 billion.

Citizens Financial’s NII rose 8.8% year over year to $1.54 billion, driven by higher net interest margin.

The net interest margin (NIM) expanded 20 basis points year over year to 3.07%, driven by the benefits of non-core runoff and terminated swap impacts, as well as fixed-rate asset repricing benefits, partially offset by lower asset yields.

Non-interest income increased 8% year over year to $620 million. The improvement resulted from increased service charges and fees, capital markets fees, wealth fees and other income.

Non-interest expenses increased 2.1% year over year to $1.34 billion. The rise was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, equipment and software costs, and other operating expenses. Underlying non-interest expenses increased 3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The efficiency ratio was 62.2% in the fourth quarter compared with 66.3% in the year-ago quarter. A fall in the efficiency ratio reflects increased profitability.

Citizens Financial’s Loan Balance & Deposits Up Sequentially

As of Dec. 31, 2025, period-end total loans and leases were $142.7 billion, up 1.3% from the prior quarter, while total deposits rose 1.8% sequentially to $183.3 billion.

CFG’s Credit Quality Improves

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Citizens Financial’s provision for credit losses was $137 million, which declined 15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The allowance for credit losses decreased 3.4% year over year to $2.2 billion.

Net charge-offs decreased 17.9% on a year-over-year basis to $155 million.

Non-accrual loans and leases declined 9.6% from the year-ago quarter to $1.5 billion.

CFG’s Capital Position Weak

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.4%, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

The common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.6%, down from 10.8% in the prior-year quarter. The total capital ratio was 13.8%, down from 14% in the prior-year quarter.

Citizens Financial’s Share Repurchase Update

In the fourth quarter of 2025, CFG repurchased $125 million of common shares and paid out $201 million in common dividends.

Our View on CFG

Citizens Financial’s solid fourth-quarter results highlight the company’s balanced growth across NII and fees, improving efficiency and stable credit quality. While expense pressure and a weaker capital position remain concerns, CFG’s strong liquidity and shareholder-friendly policies provide support for sustainable performance ahead.

