CFG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.48, changing hands as low as $34.18 per share. Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFG's low point in its 52 week range is $27.62 per share, with $39.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.