CFG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.05, changing hands as low as $39.25 per share. Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.655 per share, with $57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.48. The CFG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.