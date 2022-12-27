CFG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.23, changing hands as high as $39.28 per share. Citizens Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CFG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.655 per share, with $57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.20. The CFG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

