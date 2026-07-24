CFFI Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Loan Growth & Margin Gains

Shares of C&F Financial Corporation CFFI have gained 2.8% since reporting results for the second quarter of 2026. This compares with the S&P 500 index’s 0.1% return over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 2.4% compared with the S&P 500’s 1.7% fall.

C&F Financial reported adjusted net income of $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, up 1.5% from $7.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.40 from $2.37 in the prior-year period.

For the first six months of 2026, consolidated net income rose 17.2% to $15.4 million, or $4.71 per share, from $13.2 million, or $4.03 per share, in the comparable period.

Adjusted net income, which excludes the impacts of the Bearing equity interest sale and securities portfolio restructuring, increased 1.5% year over year to $7.9 million in the second quarter and 11.5% to $14.7 million for the first half of 2026.

C&F Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

C&F Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | C&F Financial Corporation Quote

Loan Growth & Margin Expansion Support Results

C&F Financial benefited from growth across key banking operations, particularly within its community banking and mortgage banking segments. Community banking segment loans increased $65.9 million, or 8.3% annualized, during the second quarter and rose $125.9 million, or 8.2%, from June 30, 2025. Deposits increased $109 million, or 4.8%, from the prior-year period to $2.37 billion as of June 30, 2026.

The company’s consolidated net interest margin expanded to 4.41% in the second quarter of 2026 from 4.27% in the prior-year quarter and 4.27% in the first quarter of 2026. Higher average balances of loans, securities and cash reserves, along with improved securities yields, supported net interest income growth. Net interest income increased to $29.1 million from $26.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Mortgage banking operations also contributed to the company’s performance, with loan originations increasing 9.5% year over year to $233.7 million. The improvement reflected stronger purchase and refinancing activity amid a more favorable mortgage interest rate environment. Mortgage banking segment net income increased to $1.1 million from $985,000 in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Performance Reflects Mixed Trends

The community banking segment remained the primary earnings contributor, generating $8.2 million in net income compared with $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Results benefited from higher interest income and an $8.3-million pre-tax gain from the sale of the company’s equity interest in Bearing Insurance Group. These benefits were partially offset by a $7.1-million pre-tax loss from restructuring a portion of the securities portfolio and higher employee-related expenses.

The consumer finance segment posted net income of $538,000, largely unchanged from $539,000 in the prior-year quarter. The segment faced pressure from higher provision for credit losses due to increased net charge-offs. Consumer finance loans declined $4.8 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2025, primarily due to the continued runoff of marine and recreational vehicle loans.

Management Highlights Growth Initiatives

President and CEO Tom Cherry said that strong loan growth in community banking, increased mortgage originations and margin expansion supported adjusted earnings during the quarter and the first half of 2026. Management also highlighted ongoing strategic initiatives, including expansion into Southwest Virginia and the restructuring of the securities portfolio, which are expected to support future performance.

The company continued expanding its Virginia footprint during the quarter. Following the opening of a loan production office in Roanoke in 2025, C&F Financial opened a retail branch in Roanoke and announced the hiring of a veteran lender in Lynchburg, VA, in July 2026.

Credit Quality & Capital Position Remain Solid

C&F Financial maintained a strong balance sheet while continuing to support loan growth. Community banking non-accrual loans stood at $1.2 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with $1.1 million at the end of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was $17.6 million, or 1.06% of the total loans, down from 1.10% as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The company’s consumer finance portfolio continued to experience higher credit costs, with annualized net charge-offs reaching 2.60% of average total loans during the first six months of 2026 compared with 2.42% in the prior-year period. However, total delinquent loans improved to 3.56% of the total loans from 4.38% as of Dec. 31, 2025.

C&F Financial also maintained a strong capital position. Total equity increased $16 million from Dec. 31, 2025, while C&F Bank remained categorized as well-capitalized under regulatory requirements. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of 48 cents per share during the second quarter.

Other Developments

During the second quarter of 2026, C&F Financial completed the sale of its membership interest in Bearing Insurance Group, generating a pre-tax gain of $8.3 million. Following the transaction, the company executed a securities portfolio restructuring, selling securities with a book value of $72.6 million and purchasing $67.8 million of securities with higher weighted average yields. Management expects the restructuring to support its performance by improving portfolio positioning.

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