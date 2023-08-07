CFB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (Symbol: CFB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.95, changing hands as high as $12.03 per share. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CFB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CFB's low point in its 52 week range is $9.289 per share, with $14.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.92.
