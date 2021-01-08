CFA’s First ‘Research Brief’ on Cryptoassets, Bitcoin, and Blockchain

The CFA Institute has for the first time published a full 'research brief' on Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies to help educate investment professionals on digital currencies.

In Cryptoassets: The Guide to Bitcoin, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency for Professional Investors, co-authors Matt Hougan, the chief investment officer for Bitwise Asset Management, and David Lawant, a researcher at Bitwise Asset Management, provide a solid and balanced introduction to the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency space.

Bitcoin, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies provide a new avenue to transfer wealth instantaneously over the internet. The cryptoasset market has been an innovative disruptor, reflecting all the classic phases of a disruptive technology.

"As the cryptomarket enters its second decade, one thing is clear: Crypto is not going away. Cryptoasset markets are rallying toward new all-time highs, and many of the world’s largest investors and financial institutions are getting involved," Hougan and Lawant said.

"Investors looking into crypto, however, face significant challenges. The quality of information is poor. Theories about the drivers of cryptoasset valuations are untested and often poorly designed, and they are rarely—if ever—published in peer-reviewed journals. Due diligence efforts from leading consultants are in their infancy, and few people have carefully thought through the role (if any) that cryptoassets should have in a professionally managed portfolio," they added.

The latest crypto Research Brief can help educate investors on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Bitwise Asset Management is the creator of the world’s first cryptocurrency index fund, and offers low-cost, liquid beta funds, holding Bitcoin and Ethereum exclusively.

The Bitwise Bitcoin Fund and the Bitwise Ethereum Fund are the second and third strategies in the Bitwise fund family, joining the broad-market Bitwise 10 Private Index Fund. The funds are driven by inbound client interest and investor dissatisfaction with existing options, many of which carry premiums, charge exit fees, have lockups, and/or charge expenses to the fund outside the stated management fee.

