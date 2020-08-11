CF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.61, changing hands as high as $35.98 per share. CF Industries Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CF's low point in its 52 week range is $19.73 per share, with $52.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.59. The CF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.