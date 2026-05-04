Is CF Industries Stock a Smart Buy Before Q1 Earnings Release?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results after the closing bell on May 6. The benefits of healthy nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets and higher nitrogen prices are expected to reflect on its performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has been revised upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.35 per share, suggesting a 27% year-over-year rise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $1.77 billion, indicating a 6.2% rise on a year-over-year basis.

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CF beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.2%, on average.

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Q1 Earnings Whispers for CF Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CF this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is just the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CF has an Earnings ESP of +1.07% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping CF’s Q1 Results

CF Industries is expected to have benefited from strong global demand for nitrogen fertilizers fueled by robust agricultural needs. Industrial demand for nitrogen has rebounded following pandemic-related disruptions. Global nitrogen requirement is expected to have remained strong in the March quarter due to healthy industrial demand and farmer economics.



Demand in North America is being fueled by favorable farm economics. CF Industries is also seeing strong demand for urea from Brazil and India. These two countries are expected to remain significant importers of urea globally, driven by higher domestic requirements.



CF, on its fourth-quarter call, said that the global nitrogen outlook remains positive for the near term, supported by strong demand and tight supply. India and Brazil will remain the world’s largest importers of urea, driving robust consumption, while inventories will stay below historical averages.



Higher demand is expected to have driven the company’s sales volumes in the first quarter. Our estimate for total sales volumes (thousand tons) is 4,996 for the first quarter, indicating a 10.3% sequential rise.



Higher nitrogen prices are also likely to have supported the company’s performance in the first quarter. In the fourth quarter, net sales rose roughly 23% year over year to roughly $1.87 billion. The average selling prices for most of the company’s core products increased compared to the prior year, driven by supply disruptions and strong global nitrogen demand. The favorable pricing trends are expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

CF Stock’s Price Performance and Valuation

CF’s shares have rallied 51.7% in a year, topping the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s 19.1% rise and the S&P 500’s increase of 32.9%. CF’s peers, Nutrien Ltd. NTR and The Mosaic Company MOS, have gained 33.9% and lost 24.3%, respectively, over the same period.

CF’s One-year Price Performance

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From a valuation standpoint, CF is currently trading at a forward price/earnings of 10.8X, a 19.7% discount relative to the industry average of 13.45X. It is trading at a discount to Nutrien and Mosaic. CF currently has a Value Score of B, while Mosaic and Nutrien carry a Value Score of A.

CF’s P/E F12M Vs. Industry, NTR & MOS

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Investment Thesis for CF Stock

CF Industries is capitalizing on the growing global demand for nitrogen fertilizers, driven by strong agricultural activity. Demand for nitrogen fertilizer remains strong in major markets such as North America, India and Brazil. Higher nitrogen prices have also contributed to a boost in CF Industries’ revenues. Strong demand and supply tightness have led to an uptick in nitrogen fertilizer prices.



CF Industries continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value. Robust cash flow supports aggressive buybacks and a healthy dividend, reinforcing shareholder returns.

Final Thoughts: Buy CF Shares

CF stock presents an attractive investment case ahead of its earnings announcement. Favorable farm economics, strong demand for nitrogen fertilizers and disciplined capital allocation underpin earnings visibility. With compelling nitrogen market fundamentals and price tailwinds firmly remaining in place, CF looks poised to deliver attractive returns to its investors, making it a prudent choice for those looking to capitalize on favorable market conditions.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.