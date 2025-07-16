CF Industries Shares Surge 28% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Stock?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s CF shares have popped 28% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed the industry’s 18.9% rise and the S&P 500’s roughly 15.7% increase over the same period.



Let’s take a look at the factors that are driving this fertilizer maker.

CF Rides Strong Nitrogen Demand and Pricing Tailwinds

CF Industries is capitalizing on the growing global demand for nitrogen fertilizers, fueled by strong agricultural activity. After pandemic-related challenges, industrial demand for nitrogen has recovered.



On its first-quarterearnings call CF Industries projected that the global supply-demand dynamics for nitrogen would remain favorable in the near term. This outlook is supported by strong demand driven by the global corn stocks-to-use ratio hitting its lowest point since 2013, along with weak production economics in Europe.



In North America, CF anticipates strong nitrogen demand during the spring planting season, as corn offers higher returns than soybeans, leading to an expected increase in corn acreage by 2025. In Brazil, nitrogen imports are expected to remain elevated due to expanding corn production and limited domestic nitrogen manufacturing. Meanwhile, in India, rising local demand is likely to keep urea inventories low, prompting the need for additional imports this year to meet farmer requirements and rebuild reserves.



CF Industries continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value by utilizing its strong cash flow. In the first quarter, the company generated $586 million in net cash from operating activities, marking an increase of approximately 32% from the previous year. During the same period, CF repurchased 5.4 million shares for $434 million. As of the end of the quarter, around $630 million remained under the existing $3 billion share buyback program. Additionally, the board of directors has approved a new $2 billion share repurchase program, set to run through 2029.



Rising nitrogen prices have contributed to a boost in CF Industries’ revenue. In the first quarter, net sales rose nearly 13% year over year to $1,663 million. The average selling prices for most of the company’s core products increased compared to the prior year, driven by higher global energy costs, which elevated the market-clearing prices needed to satisfy global demand. Looking ahead, CF is expected to continue benefiting from favorable pricing trends.

