CF Industries price target raised to $100 from $95 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on CF Industries (CF) to $100 from $95 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company remains a best-in-class operator that benefits from favorable North American nitrogen market dynamics, and the firm remains positive on shares given still attractive valuation despite outperformance vs. peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

