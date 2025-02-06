CF Industries Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for CF Industries Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $405,360, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $170,618.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $85.0 and $97.5 for CF Industries Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $97.5 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.3 $12.2 $12.3 $97.50 $246.0K 567 200 CF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $1.0 $0.4 $0.7 $86.00 $62.9K 15 1.0K CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.5 $5.3 $5.3 $87.50 $46.6K 99 88 CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $6.9 $7.2 $85.00 $43.1K 826 66 CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.7 $6.85 $85.00 $41.8K 826 206

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Present Market Standing of CF Industries Holdings With a trading volume of 3,290,990, the price of CF is down by -7.16%, reaching $83.26. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for CF Industries Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $99.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $92. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on CF Industries Holdings, maintaining a target price of $111. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Underperform with a new price target of $88. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $100. * In a positive move, an analyst from Piper Sandler has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CF Industries Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

