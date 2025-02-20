CF Industries Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for CF Industries Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $1,332,340, and 10 are calls, amounting to $551,230.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $97.5 for CF Industries Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CF Industries Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CF Industries Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $97.5 over the preceding 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.7 $3.9 $3.91 $85.00 $1.2M 3.8K 57 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $82.50 $108.0K 378 789 CF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $6.0 $5.6 $5.8 $82.50 $58.0K 378 182 CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.6 $5.2 $5.52 $82.50 $55.0K 378 2 CF CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.4 $5.2 $5.4 $82.50 $54.0K 378 282

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CF Industries Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of CF Industries Holdings With a trading volume of 2,548,847, the price of CF is down by -4.09%, reaching $80.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. Expert Opinions on CF Industries Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $96.2.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on CF Industries Holdings with a target price of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on CF Industries Holdings with a target price of $111. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on CF Industries Holdings, maintaining a target price of $115. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $75. * An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Underperform, adjusting the price target to $88.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

