CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.30

The board of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.30 per share on the 28th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

CF Industries Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, CF Industries Holdings' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 21% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 13%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

NYSE:CF Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

CF Industries Holdings Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 31% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see CF Industries Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 36% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why CF Industries Holdings is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

Our Thoughts On CF Industries Holdings' Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. The dividend is easily covered by cash flows and has a good track record, but we think the payout ratio might be a bit high. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, CF Industries Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

