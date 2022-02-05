CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CF Industries Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$12b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, CF Industries Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

NYSE:CF Return on Capital Employed February 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CF Industries Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering CF Industries Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For CF Industries Holdings Tell Us?

CF Industries Holdings has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 111%. The company is now earning US$0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 27% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

In Conclusion...

From what we've seen above, CF Industries Holdings has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And a remarkable 144% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if CF Industries Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about CF Industries Holdings, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.