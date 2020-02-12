CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reveals Gain In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $55 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $49 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.05 billion from $1.13 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $55 Mln. vs. $49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $1.13 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.