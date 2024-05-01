CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reports Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $194 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $560 million, or $2.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 26.9% to $1.47 billion from $2.01 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

