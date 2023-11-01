CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reports Decline In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $164 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $438 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 45.3% to $1.27 billion from $2.32 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $164 Mln. vs. $438 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $2.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.27 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year.

