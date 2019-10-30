Markets
CF

CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $65 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.04 billion

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $65 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q3): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CF

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular