CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $65 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.04 billion

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $65 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q3): $1.04 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

