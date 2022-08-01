CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Income, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.17 billion, or $5.58 per share. This compares with $0.25 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 113.2% to $3.39 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.17 Bln. vs. $0.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.58 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.12 -Revenue (Q2): $3.39 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

