CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Reported A Surprise Loss, And Analysts Have Updated Their Forecasts

The third-quarter results for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues fell 3.2% short of expectations, at US$847m. Earnings correspondingly dipped, with CF Industries Holdings reporting a statutory loss of US$0.13 per share, whereas the analysts had previously modelled a profit in this period. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:CF Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

After the latest results, the 17 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$4.32b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 6.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 16% to US$1.54. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$4.32b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$37.10, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CF Industries Holdings at US$52.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting CF Industries Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.2% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.6% next year. CF Industries Holdings is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$37.10, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CF Industries Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for CF Industries Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for CF Industries Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.