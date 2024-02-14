CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $274 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $860 million, or $4.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 39.8% to $1.57 billion from $2.61 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $274 Mln. vs. $860 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $4.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.

