News & Insights

Markets
CF

CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

February 14, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $274 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $860 million, or $4.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 39.8% to $1.57 billion from $2.61 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $274 Mln. vs. $860 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $4.35 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.57 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.