CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $705 million, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 130.9% to $2.54 billion from $1.10 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $705 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.27 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.51 -Revenue (Q4): $2.54 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.