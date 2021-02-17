CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q4 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $87 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.05 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $87 Mln. vs. $55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.