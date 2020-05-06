Markets
CF

CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $68M, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $0.97 billion from $1.00 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $68M. vs. $90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $0.97 Bln vs. $1.00 Bln last year.

