CF Industries Holdings Inc. Earnings Retreat In Q2

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $190 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.0% to $1.20 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $190 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

