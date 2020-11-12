CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that CF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.55, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CF was $30.55, representing a -37.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.88 and a 54.84% increase over the 52 week low of $19.73.

CF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). CF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports CF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.59%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CF as a top-10 holding:

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVA with an increase of 2.47% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.