CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that CF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $62.97, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CF was $62.97, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.67 and a 111.81% increase over the 52 week low of $29.73.

CF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) and Mosaic Company (MOS). CF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.38. Zacks Investment Research reports CF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 253.74%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 7.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CF at 4.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.