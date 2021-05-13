CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that CF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.93, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CF was $53.93, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.97 and a 133.97% increase over the 52 week low of $23.05.

CF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as FMC Corporation (FMC) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM). CF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86. Zacks Investment Research reports CF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 87.41%, compared to an industry average of 42.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CF as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 26.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CF at 4.05%.

