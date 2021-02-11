CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that CF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CF was $43.24, representing a -8% decrease from the 52 week high of $47 and a 119.16% increase over the 52 week low of $19.73.

CF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). CF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports CF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.12%, compared to an industry average of -5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CF as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 26.12% over the last 100 days. RTM has the highest percent weighting of CF at 3.72%.

