CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that CF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.88, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CF was $34.88, representing a -33.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.30 and a 76.79% increase over the 52 week low of $19.73.

CF is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) and Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG). CF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.74. Zacks Investment Research reports CF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.82%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CF as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
  • Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 57.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CF at 4.36%.

