CF Industries Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $151 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $1.05 billion from $0.97 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $151 Mln. vs. $68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $0.97 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.