CF Industries Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $860 million, or $4.35 per share. This compares with $705 million, or $3.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $2.61 billion from $2.54 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $860 Mln. vs. $705 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.35 vs. $3.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.30 -Revenue (Q4): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.