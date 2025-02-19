CF Industries Holdings Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $328 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $1.524 billion from $1.571 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $328 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.89 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $1.524 Bln vs. $1.571 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.