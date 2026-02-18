CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $404 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $1.89 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.0% to $1.87 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $404 Mln. vs. $328 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.59 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.87 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

