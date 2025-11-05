CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q3 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $353 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to $1.659 billion from $1.370 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $353 Mln. vs. $276 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.659 Bln vs. $1.370 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.