CF Industries Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Misses Estimates

August 06, 2025 — 09:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) released earnings for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $386 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $420 million, or $2.30 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $1.890 billion from $1.572 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $386 Mln. vs. $420 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.37 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.890 Bln vs. $1.572 Bln last year.

