CF Industries Holdings Inc. Profit Advances In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $312 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $1.663 billion from $1.470 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $312 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.85 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.663 Bln vs. $1.470 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.