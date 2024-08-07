CF Industries Holdings Inc. Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $420 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $527 million, or $2.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $1.572 billion from $1.775 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $420 Mln. vs. $527 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.30 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.572 Bln vs. $1.775 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.