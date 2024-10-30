News & Insights

CF Industries Holdings Inc. Announces Climb In Q3 Profit

October 30, 2024 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $276 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.370 billion from $1.273 billion last year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $276 Mln. vs. $164 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.55 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.370 Bln vs. $1.273 Bln last year.

