CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $CF Reports Quarterly Earnings

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS ($CF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.89 per share, beating estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $1,524,000,000, missing estimates of $1,546,377,913 by $-22,377,913.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS insiders have traded $CF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASHRAF K MALIK (Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D'istn) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,090 shares for an estimated $2,128,212 .

. SUSAN L MENZEL (EVP and Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,850 shares for an estimated $923,800 .

. BERT A FROST (EVP,Sales,MktDev&Supply Chain) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $819,000.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.