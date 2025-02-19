News & Insights

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $CF Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 19, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS ($CF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $1.89 per share, beating estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. The company also reported revenue of $1,524,000,000, missing estimates of $1,546,377,913 by $-22,377,913.

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS insiders have traded $CF stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ASHRAF K MALIK (Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D'istn) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,090 shares for an estimated $2,128,212.
  • SUSAN L MENZEL (EVP and Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,850 shares for an estimated $923,800.
  • BERT A FROST (EVP,Sales,MktDev&Supply Chain) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $819,000.

CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 363 institutional investors add shares of CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 390 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,990,740 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,849,936
  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,535,996 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $131,788,456
  • MENORA MIVTACHIM HOLDINGS LTD. removed 879,136 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,007,883
  • UBS GROUP AG added 821,191 shares (+125.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,064,016
  • NORGES BANK removed 793,859 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,732,049
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 646,992 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,201,357
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 637,784 shares (+29.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,415,730

