CF Industries Holdings (BIT:1CF) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 104.95

The average one-year price target for CF Industries Holdings (BIT:1CF) has been revised to €104.95 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of €94.43 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €76.94 to a high of €141.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.22% from the latest reported closing price of €106.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in CF Industries Holdings. This is an decrease of 733 owner(s) or 46.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CF is 0.12%, an increase of 50.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.85% to 158,409K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,922K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,964K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CF by 56.04% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,215K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,299K shares , representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CF by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,359K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,014K shares , representing a decrease of 15.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CF by 27.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,288K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,386K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CF by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,570K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares , representing an increase of 10.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CF by 88.28% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.