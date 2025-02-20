CF Industries' Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q4

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF logged fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.89 per share, up from $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.



Net sales fell around 3% year over year to $1,524 million in the quarter. It, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,466.4 million.



Average selling prices in 2024 were lower than in 2023 due to lower global energy costs, which reduced the global clearing price required to meet demand. Sales volumes for 2024 were similar to those in 2023, with higher ammonia sales volumes offset by lower urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN), ammonium nitrate (AN) and other sales volumes.

CF’s Segment Review

Net sales in the Ammonia segment increased 15.5% year over year to $572 million in the reported quarter. It topped our estimate of $447.5 million. Average selling price per product ton was $461, which beat our estimate of $414. Ammonia adjusted gross margin per ton dropped in 2024 from 2023, owing mostly to lower average selling prices and increased maintenance expenses, which were slightly offset by lower realized natural gas costs.



Sales in the Granular Urea segment fell around 11.2% year over year to $348 million. It missed our estimate of $355.6 million. Average selling price per product ton was $347, which topped our estimate of $337. Granular urea adjusted gross margin per ton declined in 2024 from 2023, owing to lower average selling prices offset by reduced realized natural gas costs.



Sales in the Urea Ammonium Nitrate segment fell around 11% year over year to $372 million. It beat our estimate of $369.9 million. Average selling price per product ton was $231, which surpassed our estimate of $207. UAN adjusted gross margin per ton declined in 2024 from 2023, owing to lower average selling prices offset by lower realized natural gas costs.



Sales in the Ammonium Nitrate segment fell around 15.8% year over year to $101 million. It beat our estimate of $95.5 million. Average selling price per product ton was $283, which outpaced our estimate of $228. AN adjusted gross margin per ton dropped in 2024 from 2023, owing mostly to lower average selling prices, which were slightly offset by lower maintenance and realized natural gas expenses.

CF’s FY24 Results

Earnings for full-year 2024 were $6.74 per share, down from $7.87 a year ago. Net sales declined around 10.5% year over year to $5,936 million.

CF’s Financials

CF Industries ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,614 million, down around 20.6% year over year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $420 million in the reported quarter, down around 12.5% year over year.



The company repurchased 18.8 million shares for $1.51 billion in 2024, including 4.4 million shares for $385 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

CF’s Outlook

In the near future, the company expects the global supply-demand balance to continue to be positive since inventories around the globe are considered to be below normal and production economics for the industry's marginal producers in Europe remain challenging.



CF currently expects average U.S. corn returns to be higher than soybeans, owing in part to rising corn prices as a result of robust corn exports and lower 2024 yield predictions, which are projected to benefit corn plantings and nitrogen demand in the region.



Nitrogen imports to Brazil are likely to remain high in 2025 due to anticipated high corn plantings and ongoing minimal domestic nitrogen output.



Urea inventory in India is predicted to be low due to strong domestic demand for urea, lower-than-targeted domestic urea output and lower urea import volumes in 2024 compared to 2023.

CF’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries have gained 8.6% in the past year compared with a 2.2% rise of the industry.



CF's Zacks Rank

CF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



